Compelling - Logo Concepts

I've been working with Eugene Cheng on the new logo for Compelling, a media agency that helps brands create an all-rounded story strategy to grow their business. This is done by fixing their stories internally and externally in a way that is medium-agnostic.

Their services range from brand communications, video animation/explainer videos, PR and SEO. Compelling is a word that represents how they want to help customers - which is to make their brand compelling - the aim is to get their customers to take action because their brand story is so strong.

When creating these logo concepts i focused on the video / media aspect through the play button and on the storytelling aspect through the star, sparks and sun. ⭐

Which one do you prefer?

