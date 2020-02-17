Compelling - Logo Concepts

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working with Eugene Cheng on the new logo for Compelling, a media agency that helps brands create an all-rounded story strategy to grow their business. This is done by fixing their stories internally and externally in a way that is medium-agnostic.
Their services range from brand communications, video animation/explainer videos, PR and SEO. Compelling is a word that represents how they want to help customers - which is to make their brand compelling - the aim is to get their customers to take action because their brand story is so strong.
When creating these logo concepts i focused on the video / media aspect through the play button and on the storytelling aspect through the star, sparks and sun. ⭐
Which one do you prefer?
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com