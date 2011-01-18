Kyle Weems

Kyle Weems
Kyle Weems
HTML5 Assemble orange jeremy keith cssquirrel bruce lawson
A snippet from the comic in progress discussing the new HTML5 logo and the related term squishery.

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Kyle Weems
Kyle Weems

