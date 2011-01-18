Jakub Burkot

home appliances icon set

home appliances icon set simple clean minimal yellow black jakub burkot ejifa hyperisland hyper island iphone ipad application app
Hello Dribbble!

This is my debut shot of an icon set for an iPhone/iPad concept we are developing at Mobile Applications course at Hyper Island. Hope to hear some comments on how this could be better.

Thank you!

