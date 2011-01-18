J.R. Patten

Inner Page Banner ribbon prelo texture dark glow navigation ff din futura
Keeping the ribbon theme consistent across the site. Though it's not as important on the inner pages as it is on the home page, it really helps bring things together.

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
