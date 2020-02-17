Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdullah Al Fuad

Corporate Flyer

Abdullah Al Fuad
Abdullah Al Fuad
  • Save
Corporate Flyer free business flyer templates free flyer templates modern flyer design free corporate design
Download color palette

* 1 Page flyer

* Size A4 (8.27Ã—11.69) with Bleed (0.25 inch

* Design in 300 DPI Resolution

* CMYK Color Mode

* Print Ready File

* Well Organized & Easy to edit

* Free Font Used

* 1 psd files

* Help Guide Included

Abdullah Al Fuad
Abdullah Al Fuad

More by Abdullah Al Fuad

View profile
    • Like