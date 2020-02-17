GN - High-End Personal Assistant

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey there,
Here are a couple of more screens of an iOS app I recently shared. These screens come as the dark version of the app, this is an alternative to another shot I shared. More to be shared in the future.
Check the attachment for the full crisp view.
Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/
