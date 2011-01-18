BlueIon

Fun Nav

BlueIon
BlueIon
Hire Us
  • Save
Fun Nav orange css3 typekit drop down navigation
Download color palette

Fun dropdown nav for an upcoming site. CSS3 for drop shadows on type and around box; typekit fonts.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
BlueIon
BlueIon
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by BlueIon

View profile
    • Like