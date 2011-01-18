Special Controller

Mike Puglielli

In the spirit of everything Montydesi and Prekesh Chavda have been doing, I feel like taking a stab at a controller icon. Seeing as how I never do these types of design, I am feeling mighty inspired. Lets see how it turns out.

Can you guess which controller? :P

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
