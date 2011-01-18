Tad Carpenter

Energy Illustration

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Hire Me
  • Save
Energy Illustration tad carpenter illustration design color boat energy characters type
Download color palette

A spot illustration for Moscow based business magazine. This particle article is in regards to energy use.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
Hire Me

More by Tad Carpenter

View profile
    • Like