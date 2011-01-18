Phil Letourneau

App Store Icon

Phil Letourneau
Phil Letourneau
Hire Me
  • Save
App Store Icon icon
Download color palette

A little something I whipped up. I was too lazy to change the colors, etc. But you can make your own variation the source file I posted on Designmoo

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Phil Letourneau
Phil Letourneau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Phil Letourneau

View profile
    • Like