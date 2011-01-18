Oscar Kayzak

Social network buttons

Oscar Kayzak
Oscar Kayzak
  • Save
Social network buttons gui menu navigation buttons facebook flickr twitter youtube
Download color palette

Working on a new website interface... these 4 buttons will be on the side nav. More to come...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Oscar Kayzak
Oscar Kayzak

More by Oscar Kayzak

View profile
    • Like