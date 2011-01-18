Romain Diguet

k

Romain Diguet
Romain Diguet
  • Save
k k alphabattle sword
Download color palette

Not really satisfied, but this my answer to your dagger! ;-)
(I try to make the A if i had time today.)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Romain Diguet
Romain Diguet

More by Romain Diguet

View profile
    • Like