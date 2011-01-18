Bryan Garvin

Foodservice Site Design, part 2

Bryan Garvin
Bryan Garvin
  • Save
Foodservice Site Design, part 2
Download color palette

Another portion of the previous (http://dribbble.com/shots/101365-Foodservice-Site-Design) site. Put the search field in a dropdown on the main nav.

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Bryan Garvin
Bryan Garvin

More by Bryan Garvin

View profile
    • Like