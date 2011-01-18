Nejc Polovšak

Cmyk drinks

Nejc Polovšak
Nejc Polovšak
  • Save
Cmyk drinks 3d cans drink reflections cmyk c4d
Download color palette

Just an idea i had. Bigger wallpaper version and short animation here: http://twistedpoly.com/?p=798

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Nejc Polovšak
Nejc Polovšak

More by Nejc Polovšak

View profile
    • Like