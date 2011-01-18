Giovanni Atalmi

Ecoalma Dribble

Ecoalma Dribble logo hand drawn eco baby
Here's the new logo! Finally happy with it, I thing it just says what it's supposed to say.
Strap line says "from washable nappies on"... doesn't make a lot of sense in english... but in italian it does :)

Rebound of
Logo proposal for Ecoalma.it
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
