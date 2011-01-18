Jonathan Williams

TV Western

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Hire Me
  • Save
TV Western cowboys western duel good guy bad guy illustration
Download color palette

Work in progress for a student textbook illustration. Publisher wants to represent an old-fashioned western duel - stereotypical good guy vs bad guy - but without any guns.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Williams

View profile
    • Like