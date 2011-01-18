Stuart Eaton

Kinetic Radar

kinetic ui graph green ios gps radar
This is an concept idea we are working on for a 'radar' module for Kinetic. Could be pretty cool for walking and trekking.

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
