Will Jardine

Miscellaneous Animations

Will Jardine
Will Jardine
  • Save
Miscellaneous Animations black blue white clouds game video game animation animated
Download color palette

Been working on some of the game's animated sprites.

7866e5b78d09cf0251538bfd43b06ca2
Rebound of
Game Prototype
By Will Jardine
View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Will Jardine
Will Jardine

More by Will Jardine

View profile
    • Like