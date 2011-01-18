Fyza Hashim

Valentine Rough Comp 2

Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim
  • Save
Valentine Rough Comp 2 valentine pink white typography illustrator
Download color palette

Making it more girly...

C7dbc4e150cc547b1f14969a4adc7b07
Rebound of
Valentine Rough Comp
By Fyza Hashim
View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim

More by Fyza Hashim

View profile
    • Like