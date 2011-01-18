Amber Costley

A Tattoo

I designed this logo for our wedding invitations a few years ago, finally got around to tattooing it on the back of my neck.

Original invite - http://www.mlkshk.com/p/7JA

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
