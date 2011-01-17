Steven Darby

Sincerity Self Promo Piece

A self promo piece involving sincerity. Drawn from a diagram in one of my lady's school books. Prints should be done the 19th, so I'll post some shots of the final versions then.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
