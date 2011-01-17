PugSpot Forums

Josh Pigford

Listings of forums can be overwhelming with all the numbers and lengthy descriptions, so working on lightening them up and making it easier to scan.

This is part of my redesign of PugSpot.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
