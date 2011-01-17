Charles Riccardi

Image Frame

Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hire Me
  • Save
Image Frame frame design
Download color palette

Trying to create some frames with number indicators. Really liking the corner ones.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hello :)
Hire Me

More by Charles Riccardi

View profile
    • Like