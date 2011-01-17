NCDCv5 / Page templates

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is the first of many shots that will, over the course of the next few months, document work on a comprehensive redesign of NotComing.com. The idea right now is to:
> reconsider how all content is parsed and iterated on the front end
> redo all the front end code from scratch
> to fully integrate Stills.NotComing.com (as well as two new site supplements)
> to nix the screening log altogether
> to rebrand, slightly
What you see above is a cursory illustration of page templates. These will be reiterated into (a) a site map and (b) a few illustrations of sample... let's call them browsing routes--how USER gets from A to B to C. The redesign is primarily intent to facilitate A → B → C.
Much more to come.