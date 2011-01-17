Jeremy Mansfield

Amelia Earheart Desktop

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Amelia Earheart Desktop book tag paper texture retro brand aid
Download color palette

Page elements for the Amelia Earhart Book website.

Created with the Brand Aid Team

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Mansfield

View profile
    • Like