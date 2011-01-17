Steve Talkowski

Sketchbot Happy Holidays

Steve Talkowski
Steve Talkowski
  • Save
Sketchbot Happy Holidays sketchbot robot christmas lights presents pencil holidays
Download color palette

This was my holiday image for 2010, based on a sketch from 2 years ago. View the final here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/stevetalkowski/5283636684/lightbox/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Steve Talkowski
Steve Talkowski

More by Steve Talkowski

View profile
    • Like