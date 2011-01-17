Jeremy Girard

Hand Carved Pixels

Hand Carved Pixels website main message chunkfive slab serif
More of the work on the redesign of my personal site at Pumpkin-King.com. This shot shows part of the 'billboard' main message and the 'welcome' message below it.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
