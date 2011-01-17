Jeremy Girard

Pumpkin King Redesign

website redesign
Starting some work on the redesign of my personal site at Pumpkin-King.com. This shot shows some of the nav bar, masthead and part of the main message/"billboard" area.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
