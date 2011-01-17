J. Bradford Dillon

Ottomaton

This guy ended up on the cutting-room floor, but I thought he was cool enough for dribbble. Originally a mere 16x18, I believe the spotlight has bloated his ego.

Speaking of the spotlight, I know I'll be crucified for using varying pixel-sizes, but the spotlight didn't look good bigger and he didn't look good smaller. Se le pixel.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
