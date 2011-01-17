neil hanvey

Kong

neil hanvey
neil hanvey
  • Save
Kong gorilla king kong new york central park
Download color palette

shot number 2. something recently added to my portfolio. added here to show i don't just do vector doodles. created for the last slash Three exhibition. Check out a more detailed pic at my porftolio

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
neil hanvey
neil hanvey

More by neil hanvey

View profile
    • Like