Naser Mestarihi Logo & Album logo hand letterin type typography photoshop illustrator forest grunge texture music rock musician
This is a piece of an album cover/logo I recently finished designing for musician Naser Mestarihi. This has been an ongoing project for me, and I'm currently working on finishing up the rest of the album design. The logo is hand-drawn and colored digitally.

You can check out his music here.

