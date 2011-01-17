CV Jan Rajtoral

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These last 2 days I have been working on my online CV website. It's a single page site, with a jQuery slider to slide to the different 4 'sections'.
Whipped up a logo for myself, it's set in Helvetica (safe and classy), and made one more graphic. The rest of the site is mainly text, as should be on a resumé.