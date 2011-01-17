Reina Castellanos

Splintered Ice

I am currently working on what would be a contemporary bedlinen collection (inspired by winter, icebergs, ice, etc).

Right now, I am at the stage where I create two dimensional cut paper collages to come up with the main design and later, when all the pieces are done, I will be translating them into repeat patterns to then be printed on fabric.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
