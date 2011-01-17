KINETIX Website www.kxme.com

Mark Busse

A complete rebuild of the brand identity for a Seattle-based company that provides a simple, integrated approach to fitness, food and health. The strategy was to move away from soft language and colours towards more intense, commitment-based aspirational brand language. Besides the identity, we designed an entirely new website and online coaching application along with a mobile iPhone application.

