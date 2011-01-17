Site Sneak Preview

Been trying to cook up a website for a while now and I finnaly made something I'm happy with. The smoke comes out of the house when you hover it and the money comes out of the wallet when you hover them. There is also a good section wich has a flask to represent it, bubbles come out of it when you hover that one. If anyone could help me really animating them I would appreciate it a lot :)

FULL VIEW: http://idzr.org/g0a7

(still need to fill up the bottom)