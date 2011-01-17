Ross Bruggink

RAWR!

Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Hire Me
  • Save
RAWR! bear geometric stylized flat shape pattern animal
Download color palette

Bear artwork.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ross Bruggink

View profile
    • Like