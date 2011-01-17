Jeremy Mansfield

Thomasville Mobile

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Thomasville Mobile mobile ui interface iphone design html5 jquery brand aid thomasville furniture
Download color palette

Initial concept pitched in proposal for new mobile website for Thomasville Furniture. And so the journey begins ...

Home page comp for the Atlanta FMLS website with @Joshua James

Created with the Brand Aid Team

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Mansfield

View profile
    • Like