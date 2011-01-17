Mario Bieh

Twitter for iPhone Icon - Reinterpreted

Mario Bieh
Mario Bieh
  • Save
Twitter for iPhone Icon - Reinterpreted brushed icon ios app interface ui twitter silver metal blue lightning cutout tweetie steel
Download color palette

Rebound for the still awesome designed Twitter Icon created by Gerardo Diaz.

79af9bc44a4fd217cf5949a1caba7423
Rebound of
Twitter - Tweetie
By Gerardo Diaz
View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Mario Bieh
Mario Bieh

More by Mario Bieh

View profile
    • Like