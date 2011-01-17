Lemonade Stand: Teaser

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Little peek into the teaser/splash page I expect to release within the next 24 hours… ;)
Graphics by the always amazing @DiegoCay
Update: release got delayed a bit because of increasing work/school work. Still plan on getting this teaser out in the next couple of days.