Lemonade Stand: Teaser

Lemonade Stand: Teaser comingsoon splash html5 css3 jsmagic mediaqueries
Little peek into the teaser/splash page I expect to release within the next 24 hours… ;)

Graphics by the always amazing @DiegoCay

Update: release got delayed a bit because of increasing work/school work. Still plan on getting this teaser out in the next couple of days.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
