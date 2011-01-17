Jake Dugard

Gas App

Jake Dugard
Jake Dugard
  • Save
Gas App illustration texture blue yellow red
Download color palette

To clarify: I am not designing an actual app interface. It is just an illustration I am working on.

72f6ca6dce9d097b899a83ceb64b6102
Rebound of
iPad
By Jake Dugard
View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Jake Dugard
Jake Dugard

More by Jake Dugard

View profile
    • Like