David Brooks

Responsive Imagery Presentation Slide

David Brooks
David Brooks
  • Save
Responsive Imagery Presentation Slide presentation monochrome gray browser html5 artisan js generative art
Download color palette

This is the rough draft of my cover slide for a presentation I'll be giving on in-browser drawing. The background was generated dynamically using Artisan JS and there's a little bit of jQuery trickery thrown in for good measure. The goal is to create the whole presentation in the medium I'm speaking on, so it's turning out to be a bit daunting. Thankfully I started about a month ahead of time. =)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
David Brooks
David Brooks

More by David Brooks

View profile
    • Like