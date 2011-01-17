Responsive Imagery Presentation Slide

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is the rough draft of my cover slide for a presentation I'll be giving on in-browser drawing. The background was generated dynamically using Artisan JS and there's a little bit of jQuery trickery thrown in for good measure. The goal is to create the whole presentation in the medium I'm speaking on, so it's turning out to be a bit daunting. Thankfully I started about a month ahead of time. =)