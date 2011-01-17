Chris J. Davis

BigBadDesk

Chris J. Davis
Chris J. Davis
Hire Me
  • Save
BigBadDesk work process toys
Download color palette

A quick shot of my desk @BigBadCollab. Need to clean and rearrange, but you get the picture.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Chris J. Davis
Chris J. Davis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris J. Davis

View profile
    • Like