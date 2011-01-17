Rob Loukotka

Frostbite

Frostbite wolves ice poster illustration fringe focus
New poster design. Follow-up to my sharks poster, so I'm calling this a "Predators" series.

You can read more about this design (and see a full shot) at my blog: http://fringefocus.com/2011/design/poster-frostbite

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
