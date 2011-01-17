LittleIpsum Selection Menu

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Proposing another interaction for the upcoming UI change to LittleIpsum.
As you move your mouse downwards from the top menu the window expands and increases the amount of Latin generated upon click.
Coloured blocks represent words, then sentences, then paragraphs.
The light grey line represents the total distance the mouse would have to move to go from generating one word, to four paragraphs.
This mock up skips stages (3 words, 3 sentences, 3 paragraphs) for illustrative purposes.
Full Version: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/403968/ui_v1_littleipsum.png