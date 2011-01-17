KONTRAST {logotype}

Colorcubic

This is a custom logotype we created for an audio / visual electronic music event titled KONTRAST, taking place in the Ziba design auditorium, Friday, February 4th, in Portland, Oregon. We're curating the event under our indie electronic music label, Nueva Forma. If you happen to be in Portland during that time, swing by.

