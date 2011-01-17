Dan Deming-Henes

Site Background

Dan Deming-Henes
Dan Deming-Henes
Hire Me
  • Save
Site Background checkerboard blue graphite
Download color palette

Simple background I threw together for what I'm sure will be one of the many redesigns of my website.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Dan Deming-Henes
Dan Deming-Henes
Hi! I like designing for small projects. Let's talk!
Hire Me

More by Dan Deming-Henes

View profile
    • Like