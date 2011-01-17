Kubilay Sapayer

client ios icon WIP

Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
Hire Me
  • Save
client ios icon WIP iphone icon ios 4 ipod touch mothafockersuckercocker
Download color palette

a icon for an client
i know its similiar to an icon ever made , but the client really liked the icon i made with the vinyl for my theme mojo 2 and wanter something like that
so here it is its still Work in progress

feedback is welcom

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Kubilay Sapayer

View profile
    • Like