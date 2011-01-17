client ios icon WIP

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
a icon for an client
i know its similiar to an icon ever made , but the client really liked the icon i made with the vinyl for my theme mojo 2 and wanter something like that
so here it is its still Work in progress
feedback is welcom