Calendar Illustration

illustration calendar
Close-Up of one of the illustrations for my personal 2011 Calendar. The calendar hasn't been printed yet but will be a 1 color screenprint on off-white Stonehenge paper. Also, the full calendar will be 24"x32." There is a full shot of it on my blog at http://katiesinclair.com

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
