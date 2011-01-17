Dominic Rödel

eaShogi splashscreen

eaShogi splashscreen ipad app shogi game interface japanese chess
My first post on dribbble! Thanks Mattia!

This is a part of the splashscreen for an upcoming iPad Game called eaShogi. Shogi is a Japanese version of chess and this is one of the "pieces" which are called "Komas" - This Koma will be the App Icon too.

How do you like it? :)

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
