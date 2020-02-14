Wisecraft

Tuff - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Tuff - Brand Identity Design design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark typography logotype designer streetwear letter t identity design clothing label monoline logo wings luxury gold branding brand
Tuff - Brand Identity Design design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark typography logotype designer streetwear letter t identity design clothing label monoline logo wings luxury gold branding brand
Tuff - Brand Identity Design design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark typography logotype designer streetwear letter t identity design clothing label monoline logo wings luxury gold branding brand
Tuff - Brand Identity Design design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark typography logotype designer streetwear letter t identity design clothing label monoline logo wings luxury gold branding brand
Tuff - Brand Identity Design design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark typography logotype designer streetwear letter t identity design clothing label monoline logo wings luxury gold branding brand
Download color palette
  1. Tuff-Drib.jpg
  2. Tuff-Drib2-2.jpg
  3. Tuff-Drib2.1.jpg
  4. Tuff-Drib3.jpg
  5. Tuff-Drib5.jpg

No better way to end the week - here is the final brand identity i created for the streetwear clothing line Tuff.

As you can see, i created two slightly different variations of the logomark for dark / light background uses. Totally love the end result.

Press "L" to show some love!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Ae6d54910cc8ffff6f1fb9f366ee933a
Rebound of
Tuff - Logo Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like